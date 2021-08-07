Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 7,238 Shares of Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) by 52.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,238 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Red River Bancshares were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 301.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. 17.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RRBI opened at $52.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.67. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.93 and a fifty-two week high of $65.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 29.84%. On average, research analysts expect that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Red River Bancshares’s payout ratio is 7.31%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RRBI. TheStreet lowered Red River Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 29th.

In other news, Director Teddy Ray Price acquired 504 shares of Red River Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.51 per share, for a total transaction of $26,465.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Harold W. Turner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.59% of the company’s stock.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. It provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; tax-exempt loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

