Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases New Shares in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 636,347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.28% of DURECT at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DURECT in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in DURECT in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in DURECT in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in DURECT in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in DURECT by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,118 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 7,348 shares during the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DURECT alerts:

In other news, VP Judy R. Joice sold 60,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $103,435.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,311.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DURECT stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $311.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.29. DURECT Co. has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.56.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 65.09% and a negative net margin of 257.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DURECT Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DRRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DURECT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX).

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.