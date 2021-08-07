Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 96,526 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.94% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 444,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after buying an additional 7,422 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 227.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 27,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 9,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. 44.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock opened at $9.07 on Friday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $14.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.46.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.14. As a group, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

