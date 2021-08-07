DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) PT Raised to $4.00 at National Bankshares

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform rating and set a $4.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $4.30 target price on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.75 to $4.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. DIRTT Environmental Solutions presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.51.

NASDAQ:DRTT traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.58. 74,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,925. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.57 million, a PE ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 2.76.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.10). DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 16.20% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $29.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that DIRTT Environmental Solutions will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles R. Kraus sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $53,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,409.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lp 22Nw purchased 1,555,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $6,844,684.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,304,399 shares of company stock worth $9,938,471 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning bought a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 17,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. 41.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

