DNB Markets Upgrades Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to “Buy”

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) was upgraded by DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NVO. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $99.48 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $63.22 and a 12-month high of $103.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.28. The company has a market capitalization of $234.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVO. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. 5.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

