Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.44 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) will announce $6.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.46 billion and the lowest is $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree posted sales of $6.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full-year sales of $26.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.08 billion to $26.54 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $27.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.23 billion to $27.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.21.

DLTR traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.77. 1,984,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037,723. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $84.41 and a fifty-two week high of $120.37. The firm has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.87.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford bought 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.02 per share, for a total transaction of $505,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

