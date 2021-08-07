Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $76.00. 2,974,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,596,184. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.67. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $86.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.30 billion, a PE ratio of 72.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.30.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

