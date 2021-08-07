Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Trading 9.2% Higher on Earnings Beat

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)’s stock price traded up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $34.50 and last traded at $34.50. 1,662 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 136,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.59.

The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.46. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 0.57%.

DFIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

In related news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 15,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $469,386.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,606.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,088.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 365.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.52 and a beta of 2.14.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

