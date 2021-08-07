Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Trading 9.2% Higher on Earnings Beat

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)’s stock price traded up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $34.50 and last traded at $34.50. 1,662 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 136,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.59.
The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.46. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 0.57%.
DFIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,088.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 365.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.52 and a beta of 2.14.
About Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN)
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).
Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?
Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.