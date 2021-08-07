dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of dotdigital Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of dotdigital Group from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get dotdigital Group alerts:

dotdigital Group stock opened at GBX 257 ($3.36) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 233.57. The stock has a market cap of £766.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.39. dotdigital Group has a 12-month low of GBX 120 ($1.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 259.72 ($3.39). The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96.

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for dotdigital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dotdigital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.