Draper Esprit VCT (LON:EDV) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Draper Esprit VCT PLC (LON:EDV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 1,840 ($24.04) and last traded at GBX 1,815 ($23.71), with a volume of 108415 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,720 ($22.47).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Draper Esprit VCT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.61%.

Get Draper Esprit VCT alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EDV shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on shares of Draper Esprit VCT in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) target price on shares of Draper Esprit VCT in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of £4.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,019.23.

About Draper Esprit VCT (LON:EDV)

Elderstreet Draper Esprit VCT PLC, formerly Elderstreet VCT Plc, is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The Company’s principal investment objectives are to invest in a diversified portfolio of companies, focusing on smaller unquoted companies; pay annual dividends of between 4 and 5 pence per Ordinary share (subject to liquidity), and maintain its VCT status.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Draper Esprit VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draper Esprit VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.