Drive Shack (DS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $61.09 million for the quarter.

Get Drive Shack alerts:

DS stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.02. Drive Shack has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.45.

Separately, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Drive Shack in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.65.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and Orlando and West Palm Beach, Florida.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.