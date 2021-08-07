Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) PT Raised to $40.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DBX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a sell rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dropbox from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Dropbox has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.22. The company had a trading volume of 7,827,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,475,048. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.70, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 12.59% and a positive return on equity of 43.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that Dropbox will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $58,243.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $305,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,337 shares of company stock worth $5,192,802 in the last 90 days. 30.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Dropbox by 47.5% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 57,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 18,628 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 537,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,333,000 after buying an additional 140,742 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 40,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 25,191 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 262,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

