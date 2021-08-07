Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Dufry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

OTCMKTS:DUFRY opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. Dufry has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.98.

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer worldwide. The company operates various store concepts, including general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

