Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Receives $49.38 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.78.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DRE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of DRE stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $51.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,433,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,209. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.02. Duke Realty has a twelve month low of $35.37 and a twelve month high of $51.67.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 45.52%. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Realty will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.11%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 56.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the first quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 160.1% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

