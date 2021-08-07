Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) PT Raised to $55.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.78.

NYSE:DRE opened at $51.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.24. Duke Realty has a 1-year low of $35.37 and a 1-year high of $51.67.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 9.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Realty will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 67.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional lifted its position in Duke Realty by 56.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Duke Realty in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Duke Realty in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Duke Realty by 160.1% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Duke Realty in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

