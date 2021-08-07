Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Duluth’s earnings. Duluth reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duluth will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. Duluth had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $133.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.87 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Schlecht sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $145,638.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,131,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,205,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Duluth during the first quarter worth about $6,993,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duluth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,939,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Duluth by 2,507.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 72,712 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,875,000 after buying an additional 55,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Duluth by 44.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 170,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 52,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTH stock opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. Duluth has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.80.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

