DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Holdings Lifted by Bull Street Advisors LLC

Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 671.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 326.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 921,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,535,000 after acquiring an additional 705,611 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 8,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,960,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,379,000 after acquiring an additional 38,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on DD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

Shares of NYSE:DD traded up $1.86 on Friday, reaching $76.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,214,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,836,118. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.49 and a 52-week high of $87.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

