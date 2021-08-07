DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $41.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DXC is benefiting from strength in the digital business and partnerships that are helping it expand in the cloud computing space. Also, acquisitions are helping DXC augment revenues amid intensifying competition in the cloud computing and cyber security spaces. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past year. Nonetheless, divestiture of the HHS business is negatively impacting revenues from GBS segment. Also, the company’s near-term growth prospects are likely to hurt as organizations are pushing back their investments in big and expensive technology products amid the coronavirus pandemic. Moreover, high debt load and intensifying competition are hurting DXC’s growth. Also, suboptimal customer delivery, weakening customer relationships and price concessions have been adversely impacting DXC's overall financial performance.”

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DXC Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.00.

DXC stock traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.09. 2,614,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,678,250. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $44.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.63.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $74,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 738,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,005,000 after buying an additional 60,542 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 1st quarter worth $1,219,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 714.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,387,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,540 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,242,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DXC Technology (DXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.