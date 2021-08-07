DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $50.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $43.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised DXC Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $41.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $74,984.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 738,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,005,000 after buying an additional 60,542 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the first quarter worth about $1,219,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in DXC Technology by 714.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,387,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,540 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the first quarter worth about $5,242,000. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $11,052,000. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

