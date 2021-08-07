Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.600-$0.630 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $902 million-$914 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $895.73 million.Dynatrace also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.150-$0.160 EPS.

NYSE:DT traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.77. 1,154,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,871,002. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.93. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.12, a PEG ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.51. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $33.83 and a 1-year high of $66.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 10.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

DT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dynatrace from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.57.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 69,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $3,213,119.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,376 shares in the company, valued at $34,770,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $9,555,784.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 232,108 shares in the company, valued at $13,945,048.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 350,903 shares of company stock worth $19,561,020. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

