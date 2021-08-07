Eagle Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Eagle Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,075 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,943 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.3% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $289.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $290.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $271.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.26.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.