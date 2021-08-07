EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EGP. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the first quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the first quarter worth $154,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGP stock opened at $174.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.71. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.43 and a 52 week high of $178.65.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.76). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.48% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.74%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EastGroup Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.90.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

