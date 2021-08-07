easyJet (LON:EZJ) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

easyJet (LON:EZJ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.83% from the stock’s current price.

EZJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 880 ($11.50) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 719 ($9.39) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of easyJet to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. easyJet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 946.89 ($12.37).

easyJet stock opened at GBX 850.40 ($11.11) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.85. easyJet has a one year low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a one year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 905.74.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

