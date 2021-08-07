Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc lessened its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for about 1.3% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 110.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 70.2% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.89. 1,059,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,011,319. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.10. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $95.96 and a 52 week high of $164.27.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.59.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

