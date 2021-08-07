Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Given “Market Perform” Rating at William Blair

William Blair reissued their market perform rating on shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Eaton’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

ETN has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eaton from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $155.59.

NYSE:ETN opened at $162.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.80. Eaton has a 52 week low of $95.96 and a 52 week high of $164.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,716.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eaton by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

