Eaton Vance Management Buys New Stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 15,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ABR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arbor Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

Shares of NYSE ABR opened at $18.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.93. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $19.49. The company has a current ratio of 25.13, a quick ratio of 22.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.18.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 89.91% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $58.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

