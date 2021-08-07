Eaton Vance Management Invests $64,000 in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 913.2% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $58.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.16. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.