Eaton Vance Management Invests $67,000 in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 378.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 238.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADC shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Mizuho downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.66.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $74.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $75.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.45.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 32.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.50%.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.