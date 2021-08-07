Eaton Vance Management Invests $70,000 in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 100.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 153.4% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.74.

NYSE SNOW opened at $277.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $253.21. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $429.00. The firm has a market cap of $82.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -73.02.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.16 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.85, for a total value of $7,313,940.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,779,015.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.34, for a total transaction of $3,605,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 151,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,496,109.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 802,528 shares of company stock worth $200,162,973. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

