Eaton Vance Management Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,662,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,734,000 after buying an additional 450,499 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,827,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 80,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 12,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 55.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 234,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after buying an additional 83,436 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCN opened at $21.72 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.