Eaton Vance Management Purchases New Stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bilibili by 85.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Bilibili by 106.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bilibili by 32.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BILI opened at $78.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.02 and a beta of 1.21. Bilibili Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.12 and a 52-week high of $157.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.76.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 26.89% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.43) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BILI. TheStreet raised Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. 86 Research raised Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC raised their price target on Bilibili from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CLSA began coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

