Eaton Vance Management Takes $58,000 Position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Dynex Capital by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dynex Capital by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Dynex Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dynex Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DX opened at $17.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.70. The firm has a market cap of $602.59 million, a P/E ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $20.51.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 242.43% and a return on equity of 12.44%. On average, research analysts predict that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.41%.

Dynex Capital Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

