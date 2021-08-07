Eaton Vance Management Takes Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RH. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 1st quarter valued at $186,193,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RH during the 4th quarter valued at $66,280,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of RH during the 1st quarter valued at $87,060,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of RH by 516.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,731,000 after purchasing an additional 120,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of RH by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 170,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,469,000 after purchasing an additional 109,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their target price for the company from $550.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. increased their target price on shares of RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RH in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of RH from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.31.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $674.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 48.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.49. RH has a 12 month low of $292.00 and a 12 month high of $733.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $670.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.69. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The business had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that RH will post 22.88 EPS for the current year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

