Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Announces $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%.
Ecolab has increased its dividend payment by 24.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 36 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $219.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $181.25 and a 12-month high of $230.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.38. The firm has a market cap of $62.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.34, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00.
In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $609,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,575.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ECL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.56.
Ecolab Company Profile
Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.
