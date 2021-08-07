Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Announces $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%.

Ecolab has increased its dividend payment by 24.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 36 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $219.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $181.25 and a 12-month high of $230.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.38. The firm has a market cap of $62.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.34, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $609,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,575.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ECL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.56.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

