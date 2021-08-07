Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) to Issue Dividend of $3.20

Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 3.20 per share on Monday, August 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE ECVT opened at $15.90 on Friday. Ecovyst has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $18.90.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.