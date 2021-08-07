Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Receives $43.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.20.

Several analysts have weighed in on EPC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter valued at about $2,369,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 648,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,435,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth about $580,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 554.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 288,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,969,000 after acquiring an additional 9,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.38. The stock had a trading volume of 584,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,153. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.18. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.56 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

