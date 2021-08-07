Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.990-$1.990 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.71 billion-$6.71 billion.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Eisai from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eisai from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eisai from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.
Eisai stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.43. The stock had a trading volume of 396,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,789. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.41. The firm has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 58.58 and a beta of 0.32. Eisai has a 12 month low of $61.95 and a 12 month high of $129.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.69.
Eisai Company Profile
Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.
Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Eisai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eisai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.