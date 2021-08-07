Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.990-$1.990 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.71 billion-$6.71 billion.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Eisai from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eisai from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eisai from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Eisai stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.43. The stock had a trading volume of 396,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,789. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.41. The firm has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 58.58 and a beta of 0.32. Eisai has a 12 month low of $61.95 and a 12 month high of $129.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. Eisai had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 6.56%. Research analysts forecast that Eisai will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Eisai Company Profile

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

