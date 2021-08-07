Electric Last Mile Solutions (ELMS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

Shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $8.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,327. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $15.30.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ELMS shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

