Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) 24 Hour Volume Tops $412,801.00

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 7th. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market cap of $19.95 million and approximately $412,801.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0451 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 26.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00048690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.06 or 0.00132454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.73 or 0.00159086 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,742.08 or 0.99792563 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002856 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $355.66 or 0.00811394 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Electric Vehicle Zone

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life . The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using US dollars.

