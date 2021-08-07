Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) PT Raised to $177.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $177.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the game software company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EA. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.85.

NASDAQ EA opened at $136.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total value of $361,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,958 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,267.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total transaction of $117,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,137 shares of company stock worth $18,720,524. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Motco boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 97.8% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

