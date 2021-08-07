Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LLY opened at $263.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $270.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 122.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.19.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.09, for a total transaction of $767,697.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,283,621 shares of company stock worth $306,474,518 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

