Elite Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ)’s stock price traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.58 and last traded at $3.64. 104,395 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,035,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.55.

About Elite Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ)

Elite Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides study abroad and post-study services to Chinese students in the United States. It offers international English proficiency test counseling, registration, and test placement services for students with no or poor language skills; admission application services; visa counseling and guidance services; logistical and organizational support for the student applicants prior their departure to the educational institutions; pick-up and welcome services; and dormitory services, as well as catering, academic guidance, internship, and shuttle bus services.

