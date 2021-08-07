Elrond (EGLD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.27 Billion

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 7th. Elrond has a market cap of $2.27 billion and approximately $78.85 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for approximately $118.09 or 0.00271163 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Elrond has traded 37.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Elrond alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00035126 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00031812 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006207 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00013968 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,061.82 or 0.02438186 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,197,529 coins and its circulating supply is 19,253,477 coins. The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.