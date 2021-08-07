EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Announces Earnings Results

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EMCORE had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.80%. EMCORE updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:EMKR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,676. EMCORE has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.87. The company has a market capitalization of $333.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.35.

Get EMCORE alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on EMKR. TheStreet upgraded shares of EMCORE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of EMCORE from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen started coverage on shares of EMCORE in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.79.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.