Emerald Advisers LLC Decreases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Woodstock Corp increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 7.2% during the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 2,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 10.7% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 3.1% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $1.13 on Friday, hitting $279.54. 6,086,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,911,511. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $171.63 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $284.64. The company has a market cap of $328.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total value of $2,768,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at $68,031,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,242 shares of company stock valued at $14,101,189 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

