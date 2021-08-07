Emerald Advisers LLC Has $15.91 Million Stock Holdings in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,971,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,796 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 2.15% of Curis worth $15,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Curis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Curis during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Curis during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Curis by 113.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curis in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Curis in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

CRIS traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $6.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,984,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,639. Curis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.72. The company has a market capitalization of $635.68 million, a P/E ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 2.89.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Curis had a negative return on equity of 45.88% and a negative net margin of 334.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Curis, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

