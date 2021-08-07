Emerald Advisers LLC Invests $4.66 Million in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 103,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,661,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTGX. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,247,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,744,000 after buying an additional 409,918 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 942,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,406,000 after purchasing an additional 392,300 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $9,999,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 845,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,043,000 after acquiring an additional 259,536 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PTGX traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $48.11. 478,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,454. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.55. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.43 and a beta of 1.58.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. Analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

