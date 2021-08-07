Emerald Advisers LLC Trims Holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Emerald Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 374,633 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,650 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 1.53% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals worth $8,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vivo Capital LLC grew its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,863,296 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,868,000 after buying an additional 245,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,559,488 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,062,000 after purchasing an additional 446,108 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 222.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,287,661 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,080,000 after purchasing an additional 887,951 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 606.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,133,772 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,117,000 after purchasing an additional 973,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $26,204,000. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KALV stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.92. 141,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,894. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $486.77 million, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.31.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Yea sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,961.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $241,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $644,589 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KALV shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

