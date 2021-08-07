Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 310.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,931 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for about 1.7% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on EMR shares. Cowen set a $97.44 price objective on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.65.

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.44. 1,708,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,659,315. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $63.16 and a one year high of $102.42. The company has a market cap of $60.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

