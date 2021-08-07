Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Emerson Electric updated its FY21 guidance to $4.06-4.08 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $4.060-$4.080 EPS.

Shares of EMR traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.44. 1,707,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,659,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $63.16 and a 12-month high of $102.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen set a $97.44 price target on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.65.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

